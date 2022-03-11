Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 300.8% in February

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 300.8% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

EIFZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

