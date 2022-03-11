EXRNchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,353.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $19,353.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105119 BTC.

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

