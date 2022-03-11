Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Exterran worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 24.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $6.22 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $207.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

