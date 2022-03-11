extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $141,088.68 and approximately $14,176.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.88 or 0.99784846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00247063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00137220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00263440 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00034900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000779 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

