Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 77,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.