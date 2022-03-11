Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.84. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

