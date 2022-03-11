Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.39 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.33 ($0.11), with a volume of 238,352 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £81.74 million and a P/E ratio of -41.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.39.

In other Falcon Oil & Gas news, insider Philip O’Quigley bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,410.90). Also, insider John Joseph Nally purchased 245,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £19,615.28 ($25,701.36).

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

