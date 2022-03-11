Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading Up 3.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 309,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 408,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

