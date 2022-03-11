Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 106.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $14,438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.