Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Sells 31,562 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FATE traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 829,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after acquiring an additional 365,006 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

