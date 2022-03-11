Fear NFTs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

