Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0071

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $930.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

