Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Sells $88,386.06 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AGM stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.22. 39,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

