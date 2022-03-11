Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

