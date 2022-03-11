Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
