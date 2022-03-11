FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 610.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

