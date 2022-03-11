Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as high as C$6.55. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.49.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

