FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

