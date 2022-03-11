Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 254.5% in February

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

