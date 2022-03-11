Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 520,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,180,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

