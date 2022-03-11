FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $15.85. FIGS shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 28,387 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. FIGS’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.