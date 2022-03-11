Financial Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PROS and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $251.42 million 5.26 -$81.21 million ($1.83) -16.05 Doximity $206.90 million 42.91 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -32.30% -316.22% -12.74% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PROS and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than PROS.

Summary

Doximity beats PROS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

