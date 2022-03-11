Financial Comparison: Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vinci alerts:

0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vinci and Showa Denko Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $58.44 billion 0.97 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Denko Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci and Showa Denko Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 8 0 3.00 Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci presently has a consensus target price of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 212.11%. Given Vinci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Showa Denko Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Vinci has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Summary

Vinci beats Showa Denko Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Showa Denko Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.