Financial Contrast: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) versus Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 337.42%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 7.77% 9.51% 3.31% Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.12 $50.65 million $0.53 15.89 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Portage Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

