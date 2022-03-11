Financial Review: Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) & Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Rating) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rediff.com India has a beta of 9.64, suggesting that its share price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises 2.49% 39.96% 1.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.06%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.22 $22.78 million $3.28 8.77

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats Rediff.com India on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rediff.com India Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

