Financial Review: Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHS and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $38.45 billion N/A $553.95 million N/A N/A Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.49 $570.00 million $490.36 7.88

Seaboard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CHS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Seaboard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CHS has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHS and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS 2.31% 13.93% 5.04% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CHS and Seaboard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Seaboard beats CHS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS (Get Rating)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it markets grains and oilseeds; and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and offers cooperatives with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs and loans to individual producers, as well as consulting and commodity risk management services. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

