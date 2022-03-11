Financial Survey: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) vs. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esperion Therapeutics and KemPharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22 KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 481.40%. KemPharm has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.95%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than KemPharm.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and KemPharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 3.79 -$269.11 million ($9.56) -0.49 KemPharm $13.29 million 14.28 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

KemPharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -343.04% N/A -92.32% KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KemPharm beats Esperion Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

