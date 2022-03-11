FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.25

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 18482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
