FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.25

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 18482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 452,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

