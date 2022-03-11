Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 7,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 2,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

