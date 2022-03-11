First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.
Shares of FA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.97. 7,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.73.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
