First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of FA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.97. 7,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

