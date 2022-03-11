First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Community reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

