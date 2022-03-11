First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

FFNW opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.