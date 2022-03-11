First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FHS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,052. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

