First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0049.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.70 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

