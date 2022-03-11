First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to C$12.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

AG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 420,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 71.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,593,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,139 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,404,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

