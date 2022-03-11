First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.54.
FR traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.20. The company had a trading volume of 713,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,140. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 96.01. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Read More
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.