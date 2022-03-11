First National Bank of South Miami Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.62. 2,617,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

