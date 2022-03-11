First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $7.27. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 60,913 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
