First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $7.27. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 60,913 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

