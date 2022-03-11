First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the February 13th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $25.18.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.