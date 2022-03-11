First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 605,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.