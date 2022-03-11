First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 391,812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

