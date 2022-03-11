First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.04 and last traded at $108.10. 17,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 56,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

