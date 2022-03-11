First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 3.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.07 and last traded at $136.20. Approximately 4,729,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,302% from the average daily volume of 337,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.
