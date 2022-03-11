First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.56. Approximately 24,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 42,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.
