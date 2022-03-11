First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

