First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FYT stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

