First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
FYT stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.
