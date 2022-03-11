First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) is RiverTree Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 6.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

