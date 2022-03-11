Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

