Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 101,657 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

