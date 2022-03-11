FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ASET opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $34.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.