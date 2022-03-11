FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ASET opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

