Flow Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $57.43 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $5.67 or 0.00014476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 353,935,736 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

